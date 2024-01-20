‘Pakistan to continue providing skilled manpower to Qatar’

DOHA: Pakistan has expressed its resolve to continue providing highly skilled and professional manpower to support Qatar’s economic modernization, ARY News reported.

This was expressed by the Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development Jawad Sohrab Malik during his meeting with Qatar’s Minister of State for Interior Affairs, Sheikh Abdulaziz bin Faisal Al Thani in Doha.

Both Leaders reviewed cooperation in the security fields and emphasized expanding bilateral collaboration.

The Special Assistant highlighted the crucial role of the Pakistani diaspora in Qatar’s infrastructure development.

The SAPM proposed the establishment of additional Qatar Visa Centers across Pakistan to ensure mobility of Pakistani workers to Qatar.

He also commended Qatar’s humanitarian efforts and commitments to the Gaza conflict, affirming Pakistan’s support for Qatar’s stance.

The Minister of State for Interior, Qatar acknowledged the significant role of the Pakistani diaspora in Qatar’s development, emphasizing the shared values of Pakistanis and Qataris.