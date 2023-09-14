Pakistan set to debut at ‘Miss Universe’ pageant

For the first time ever, Pakistan is all set to participate in the prestigious ‘Miss Universe’ beauty pageant.

Watch ARY News live on live.arynews.tv

In the 71-year history of the international competition, one of the four major beauty pageants, a girl from Pakistan, out of the five finalists, will represent the country.

“For the first time in the history of the biggest competition of its kind, one empowering woman will carry the name of Pakistan across her heart,” said the national director of Miss Universe Pakistan, Josh Yugen of Yugen Group, the company behind Miss Universe Bahrain and Miss Universe Egypt.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Official Miss Universe Pakistan (@missuniversepakistan)

Out of the 200 candidates participating from different parts of the country, the organizers have picked Erica Robin, 24, from Karachi, Hira Inam, 24, from Lahore, Jessica Wilson, 28 [Rawalpindi], Malyka Alvi, 19 [originally from Pakistan but representing Pennsylvania] and Sabrina Wasim, 26, from Punjab, as the top 5 finalists.

Out of these five aspiring beauty queens, Miss Universe Pakistan will be crowned on the evening of September 14, to represent the country at the 72nd edition of the event scheduled to take place in November, in El Salvador.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Official Miss Universe Pakistan (@missuniversepakistan)

As for the prestigious ceremony where R’Bonney Gabriel of the United States will pass on the coveted crown to her successor, over 66 countries have already named their ‘Miss Universe’ representatives.

Women accuse Miss Universe Indonesia of sexual harassment