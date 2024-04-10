Govt decides to declare education emergency

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has announced that the federal government would declare an education emergency in the country.

The prime minister was addressing a ceremony held in connection with the inspection of the construction site of the Daanish School in Islamabad on Tuesday.

He also announced the expansion of Daanish school system to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Balochistan, Sindh, Gilgit Baltistan and Azad Kashmir.

PM Sharif said being the Punjab chief minister, he laid the foundation of Daanish Schools in the province to impart quality education to the students, particularly in remote and backward areas.

To be established over 30 acres of land, the school will provide free education and accommodation to the children of people of low-income group from the capital city and its suburbs.

PM Shehbaz Sharif expressed his regret that nearly 260 million children are out of schools today. However, he expressed the government’s resolve to get these children enrolled into schools.

He announced that the Daanish School in Islamabad will be constructed on thirty acres of land and will be equipped with all modern equipment and facilities.

The PM also directed the Secretary of Education to complete this project within six months instead of two years.