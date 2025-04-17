Govt to digitize national economy: PM Shehbaz

ISLAMABAD: The government of Pakistan has decided to digitize the national economy, with all ministries tasked with implementing the measures for digitization, ARY News reported.

The decision to this effect was taken at a high level review meeting held in Islamabad on Thursday with Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif in the chair.

In line with the decision, the Prime Minister directed the relevant authorities to immediately establish a dynamic working group for implementing and monitoring the measures for digitization.

He said improving the country’s economy and eliminating parallel informal economy is a key component of the government’s reform agenda.

The Prime Minister said reforms are being carried out at the level of coordinated and institutional levels so that the change is sustainable and long-lasting.

He appreciated the successful digital wallet system through which delivery of the Ramadan package was made and gave instructions to use it in more sectors.

The meeting was informed that an ICT application has been launched in Islamabad capital territory, which provides access to more than 150 government services.

The meeting was further informed that the volume of payments through Rast Gateway has increased significantly, while the government, in collaboration with the State Bank, is taking steps to increase its use in daily transactions.

The meeting was informed that the government is ensuring the collection of digital payments, providing various facilities to buyers and businesses to encourage digital payments as opposed to cash, completely digitizing government payments.

It was told that all official payments of the federal government, including salaries and other billing, are being made under the digital system.