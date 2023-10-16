Pakistan to dispatch humanitarian relief assistance to Gaza

ISLAMABAD: In view of the human tragedy unfolding in Gaza, Pakistan has decided to immediately dispatch humanitarian relief assistance to Gaza, to alleviate the suffering of the Palestinian brothers and sisters, ARY News reported on Monday.

In a statement, Foreign Office (FO) spokesperson said that in the wake of indiscriminate Israeli aggression and siege of the Gaza Strip, the already oppressed people of densely-populated Gaza were in urgent need of humanitarian assistance.

In this regard, Pakistan has decided to dispatch humanitarian relief assistance to Gaza in an effort to alleviate the suffering of the Palestinians.

“The Government of Pakistan is coordinating with the Palestinian Red Crescent Society, relevant UN agencies, the Government of Egypt and Pakistan Missions abroad to finalise modalities of delivery,” the statement added.

Israel has declared war on Hamas after its fighters broke through the heavily fortified border and killed more than 1,400 people.

Israel has responded with relentless bombing, killing at least 2,670 people, the majority ordinary Palestinians, in the blockaded and impoverished Gaza Strip.

Earlier in the day, Caretaker Prime Minister (PM) of Pakistan, Anwaarul Haq Kakar, called for an immediate ceasefire and lifting of the blockade in Gaza.

Taking to X (Formerly Twitter), the caretaker prime minister expressed Pakistan’s complete solidarity with the oppressed people of Palestine.

Pakistan is deeply concerned on the ongoing violence and loss of life in Gaza. We stand in solidarity with the oppressed people of Palestine and call for an immediate ceasefire and lifting of the blockade in Gaza. Israel’s deliberate, indiscriminate and disproportionate targeting… — Prime Minister’s Office (@PakPMO) October 16, 2023

Expressing deep concern on the ongoing violence and loss of life in Gaza, PM Kakar said Israel’s deliberate, indiscriminate and disproportionate targeting of civilians was against all norms of civility and in manifest violation of international law.

PM Kakar also said the breakout of violence needs to be seen in the context of years of forced and illegal occupation of Palestinian territory and repressive policies against its people.

The Prime Minister said the UN and international community must immediately act to open safe and unrestricted humanitarian corridors for transportation of urgently needed relief supplies to the besieged Gaza.

He said Pakistan is closely coordinating with OIC and its member states on the fast deteriorating situation in Gaza.

He said Foreign Minister Jalil Abbas Jilani will attend Emergency Meeting of OIC’s Executive Committee on Wednesday, and call for urgent action to alleviate the suffering of people of Gaza.