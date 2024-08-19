Pakistan to establish 250 E-Rozgar centers nationwide

ISLAMABAD: The government has announced the establishment of over 250 E-Rozgar centers across Pakistan in collaboration with provincial governments and private institutions, ARY News reported.

These centers aim to provide essential facilities to hardworking and skilled youth in smaller cities, helping them access digital opportunities, according to an official from the Ministry of IT.

The E-Rozgar centers will be established in every district of the country. The distribution of these centers is based on the population of each province, as well as data from 1.2 million freelancers registered with Ignite.

Punjab leads the initiative with 149 centers, followed by Sindh with 51, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa with 28, and significant representation in other regions, including the federal capital Islamabad with 11 centers, Balochistan with 6, Azad Kashmir with 3, and Gilgit-Baltistan with 2.

Originally launched by Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif in Punjab, the E-Rozgar centers have proven to be highly valuable, benefiting millions of young people. These centers are particularly designed for those who cannot afford expensive office spaces, offering them a chance to leverage IT skills and enter the digital workforce.

The initiative is expected to enable even more young people to benefit from the growing IT sector.