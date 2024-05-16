Govt mulls establishing Digital Rights Protection Authority: sources

KARACHI: The government of Pakistan has initiated consultations with relevant stakeholders to establish a Digital Rights Protection Authority aimed at overseeing social media platforms in the country, ARY News reported on Thursday, citing sources.

The proposed Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act (PECA) Amendment Bill 2024 related to the Digital Rights Protection Authority is set to be presented in the council, sources said.

The purpose of the Digital Rights Protection Authority is to advise the government on matters related to digital rights, sources added.

Sources claimed that the Cabinet Legal Reforms Committee invited media houses and other stakeholders to join the consultation session and proposed their suggestions regarding the amendment bill and the establishment of the Digital Rights Protection Authority.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has formed a committee on the matter in the cabinet, tasked to consult with the relevant stakeholders regarding the establishment of the regulator authority.

The Authority’s mission is to promote responsible Internet usage and ensure compliance with regulations.

Sources indicate that the authority will work towards fostering a positive digital ecosystem in collaboration with media houses in the country.

Additionally, the consultation will address issues related to cooperation with social media platforms and regulating content.

The proposed Digital Rights Authority will also explore avenues for investigating violations of social media laws.

Furthermore, the government is preparing a privacy bill to safeguard against threats originating from social media platforms, according to sources.