Pakistan to establish ‘E-Rozgar Centers’ for freelancers

ISLAMABAD: Caretaker Federal Minister for Information Technology Dr Umar Saif on Wednesday disclosed that the government would initiate a project to establish 10,000 countrywide E-Rozgar centers equipped with the latest facilities to facilitate freelancers and start-ups from January 11.

This initiative was aimed to address the current challenge faced by approximately 1.5 million freelancers who lacked suitable workspaces, he mentioned while speaking in an interview with a private news channel.

The freelancers equipped with the tools and environment to thrive in the digital landscape is need of the hour, he further added.

He explained that the establishment of joint e-rozgar centers will increase investment in the country and create new employment opportunities.

Dr Umar also urged the youth to become entrepreneurs as they could easily earn more stipends per month through E-Rozgar.

Replying to a question, the minister said from January 7 another project would be initiated to introduce a standardized test for IT graduates through the Higher Education Commission to gauge their skills and offer them internships after passing the

test.

“Those who pass the test will be given a mandatory internship in the IT industry. Pakistani universities produce around 75,000 IT graduates every year, out of which, only 3,000 are eligible to be employed by IT companies,” he added.

He also expressed hope that IT exports will increase to $4 billion after the State Bank of Pakistan allowed the IT companies to retain 50% of their receipts in dollar accounts.

“We wanted to empower the youth of the country with info-tech skills and that it was making all-out efforts for the purpose”, he added.

“IT and Telecom is working on all those projects that will create employment opportunities in the country for youngsters in the future,” he mentioned.

The ministry is trying its best to move Pakistan forward in the field of education through the provision of IT skills and empowering skilled manpower in IT industries, he said.