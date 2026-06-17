Pakistan to establish PM Youth Program secretariat in China

The Chairman of Prime Minister Youth Program (PMYP) Pakistan, Rana Mashhood Ahmad Khan, has announced the establishment of the PMYP China Secretariat at the Beijing headquarters of Tangfeng International Education Group.

He made this announcement during a visit to China to enhance coordination between Pakistani and Chinese institutions in skills development and youth employment.

While leading a high-level delegation, Rana Mashood Ahmad held talks with senior officials of Guangdong Open University (Guangdong Polytechnic Institute) to review progress on vocational education programs agreed during the Prime Minister of Pakistan, Shehbaz Sharif’s recent visit to China.

Addressing the Pak- China Youth Vocational Education Symposium, Rana Mashood has said that the establishment of the PMYP China Secretariat would serve as a coordination platform between institutions of both countries to promote youth employment, skills transfer, and educational collaboration.

The chairman of PMYP jointly unveiled the plaque of the Pakistan National Vocational Education Teachers Training Base, an initiative designed to strengthen teacher training, improve technical education standards, and expand employment opportunities through enhanced institutional linkages between the two countries.

The delegation also participated in academic and cultural exchange activities with students and faculty members, while touring advanced engineering and vocational training laboratories to study China’s industry-oriented education model and applied learning systems.

In a separate engagement, the PMYP delegation visited Beijing Guangda Boye Technology Development Co., Ltd., where discussions focused on cooperation in new energy vehicle (NEV) technologies, technical workforce development, and industry-linked vocational training programs.

Chinese company officials briefed the delegation on advanced NEV training equipment, research and development processes, and industrial applications.

The Chinese company and Pakistani delegation have discovered opportunities for partnership in teacher training, curriculum development, technology transfer, and the establishment of specialized training centers in Pakistan.

It was also discussed the ways to adopt Chinese vocational training models for Pakistan’s emerging green technology and electric vehicle (EV) sectors, including skills development in battery technology, intelligent manufacturing systems, and EV maintenance.

On this occasion, both sides have agreed to strengthen industry-academia assistance, help with knowledge exchange, and introduce modern training technologies, aiming at preparing Pakistani youth for future industries.

The Pakistani delegation’s visit was concluded with vows to fast-track the execution of vocational education projects, expand two-way talent exchanges, and to extend cooperation in technical training, emerging technologies, and workforce development, reinforcing the Pakistan-China All-Weather Strategic Cooperative Partnership.