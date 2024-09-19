Pakistan keen to expand security cooperation with Russia: PM Shehbaz

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister (PM) Shehbaz Sharif said that Pakistan was keen to expand trade, economic, energy, connectivity and security cooperation with Russia.

The prime minister, talking to Russia’s Deputy Prime Minister Alexei Overchuk, who called on him here, conveyed that Pakistan considered strengthening relations with Russia as an important priority of Pakistan’s foreign policy, according to a PM Office press release.

Welcoming the delegation, the prime minister said that he looked forward to welcoming his Russian counterpart Mikhail Mishustin to Islamabad next month.

Recalling his “very fruitful” discussion with President Vladimir Putin in July earlier this year and conveyed his thanks to President Putin for sending the high-level delegation to discuss expansion of bilateral cooperation.

DPM Overchuk thanked the PM for the warm welcome and reiterated Russia’s resolve to deepen relations with Pakistan. He characterized Pakistan-Russia relations as constructive and mutually beneficial.

The two sides agreed to maintain regular contacts.

The prime minister also witnessed signing of an MoU between Russia and Pakistan, which signifies the shared understanding and desire of the two countries to further strengthen mutually advantageous cooperation in all areas of shared interest, especially trade, investment, energy, IT, agriculture, science & technology and education.