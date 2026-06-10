Pakistan to export high-value buffalo genetic material to China

Pakistan has signed a landmark agreement with a Chinese company to export high-value buffalo genetic material to China, a move the government says could generate valuable foreign exchange and open new international markets for the country’s livestock industry.

The Material Transfer Agreement (MTA) was finalized between Pakistan’s Ministry of National Food Security and Research and China’s Royal Group, following negotiations led by Federal Minister for National Food Security & Research, Rana Tanveer Hussain, and Animal Husbandry Commissioner Dr. Syed Murtaza Hassan Andrabi.

Under the agreement, the Royal Group of China has established a state-of-the-art embryo, semen, and ova production facility in Pakistan for the collection, processing, and export of buffalo genetic material, including embryos, semen, and sexed semen to China.

According to the initial estimate, China is expected to import buffalo embryos worth approximately US$5 million from Pakistan.

Annual exports of buffalo embryos, semen and sexed semen are expected to reach approximately US$25 million, generating valuable foreign exchange and opening new international markets for Pakistan’s livestock industry.

The Federal Minister Rana Tanveer Hussain stated that Pakistan possesses some of the world’s finest buffalo breeds, particularly the Nili-Ravi breed, renowned globally for its superior milk production and genetic characteristics.

He highlighted that the agreement has been carefully designed to safeguard Pakistan’s national interests and sovereign rights over its genetic resources.

The Material Transfer Agreement (MTA) itself serves as a safeguard mechanism for Pakistan’s genetic resources, ensuring controlled access, regulated transfer, and protection against misuse or unauthorized exploitation.

The agreement ensures compliance with the principles of the Nagoya Protocol on Access and Benefit Sharing, the Convention on Biological Diversity, and Pakistan’s relevant legal framework governing access to genetic resources.

Rana Tanveer Hussain said the agreement would help promote Pakistani buffalo genetics in international markets while creating opportunities for livestock farmers, breeders and researchers.

A key feature of the agreement is the comprehensive protection of Pakistan’s intellectual property rights and national interests relating to its valuable buffalo genetic resources.

The Minister noted that these provisions will ensure that Pakistan’s buffalo genetics remain a protected national asset and that future commercial benefits arising from their utilization are shared fairly and equitably with Pakistan.