LPG crisis looming large ahead of winter

KARACHI: The Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) company on Friday warned the concerned stakeholders about a potential shortage of LPG during the upcoming winter season, ARY News reported on Friday.

According to the details, the gas company emphasized the need to book the LPG shipments in advance to address the LPG shortage during winter.

Sources revealed that the unavailability of dollars and the closure of Letter to Credits (LCs) which hindered the import of LPG.

The Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC-LPG) informed the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) and Ministry of Finance about the LPG shortage in winter and raised concerns that the LCs have to be opened in order to book the LPG shipments in advance.

Due to the closed LCs, the gas company is also facing difficulties in the unloading process at Port Qasim.