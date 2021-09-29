Pakistan to fully support Afghanistan in a time of crisis: Sheikh Rasheed

RAWALPINDI: Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed said on Wednesday that Pakistan will fully support Afghanistan in a time of crisis, ARY News reported.

Sheikh Rasheed, while addressing a function at the Women Chamber of Commerce in Rawalpindi today, rejected the allegations of Pakistan’s military support to the Taliban. He said that the world and Indian intelligence have faced a defeat and they should admit the reality in Afghanistan.

The interior minister said that Prime Minister Imran Khan desires transparent elections by the use of electronic voting machines (EVMs) to get rid of rigging. He added that the premier instructed the National Assembly (NA) lawmakers to go to their respective constituencies.

He admitted that inflation has risen in the country. Rasheed said that the government will soon give subsidies on essential commodities including flour, sugar, pulses and ghee.

To a question, the interior minister said that Suleman Shehbaz will return to Pakistan along with his uncle Nawaz Sharif if he gets clean chit.

Regarding the cancellation of New Zealand’s tour to Pakistan, the interior minister said that they were not dying to play with Kiwis if they had decided to depart from the country.