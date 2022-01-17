Pakistan to hold further discussion with UK on extradition treaty

ISLAMABAD: Draft of Pak-UK extradition treaty will be presented before the federal cabinet for final approval after more consultation with the United Kingdom, ARY News reported.

This was decided in a meeting of the special ministerial committee chaired by Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed. The committee decided to sign the extradition pact with the UK in the best interest of Pakistan.

If Pakistan succeeds in signing this accord, it will join the club of over 100 countries that have such an agreement with the United Kingdom and both the countries can exchange convicted prisoners.

However, the agreement will only allow the repatriation of those citizens who have been sentenced by the courts of law.

The first round of the discussion about the extradition treaty was held in October 2019.

Currently, no formal extradition treaty exists between Pakistan and the UK through Section 194 of the UK Extradition Act 2003 contains provisions for special “ad hoc” extradition arrangements.

In March 2020, the Foreign Ministry had written a letter to the United Kingdom seeking former prime minister Nawaz’s deportation as he was not admitted to any hospital despite staying in London for 105 days.

