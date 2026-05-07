Pakistan to host Australia for three one-day internationals

Australia will tour Pakistan for a three-match ODI series, the Pakistan Cricket Board said Thursday, as the countries build up to next year’s World Cup.

Australia, who played a T20 series in Pakistan earlier this year, will defend their 50-over title at the World Cup co-hosted by South Africa, Zimbabwe and Namibia in October 2027.

“Australia will arrive in Islamabad on May 23 and take on Pakistan in the first ODI at the Rawalpindi stadium on May 30,” said a PCB release.

The second and third ODIs will be played at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on June 2 and 4.

The matches will start at 4:30 pm local time because of the hot weather.

It will be Australia’s first bilateral ODI series in Pakistan since March-April 2022.

They were thrashed 3-0 by the hosts in T20s in January-February this year.