ISLAMABAD: Pakistan is set to host the signing ceremony of a United States–Iran agreement, described as the “Islamabad Agreement,” in the Swiss city of Geneva on Friday, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

The development follows what Pakistani officials have termed successful diplomatic efforts that they say helped ease tensions between Washington and Tehran, reducing fears of a wider regional conflict.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif is expected to attend the ceremony with a high-level delegation. Addressing the National Assembly, he said that a “new dawn of peace” had emerged after what he described as a period of uncertainty and heightened tensions.

“We are now witnessing the signing of a peace agreement in Geneva after extensive and intensive negotiations,” the prime minister said earlier in the week, adding that Pakistan would be remembered for its role in facilitating dialogue between the two sides.

According to official remarks, the agreement includes provisions for the immediate and permanent cessation of military operations across multiple fronts, including Lebanon. Pakistani officials further claimed that both Washington and Tehran have confirmed the deal.

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Authorities in Islamabad also stated that Pakistan has been acting as a mediator since April 8, when it reportedly helped broker a ceasefire between the parties. Officials added that a memorandum of understanding had already been signed electronically, while restrictions in the Strait of Hormuz had been lifted, allowing Iranian oil tankers to resume passage.

No independent confirmation has yet been issued by the United States or Iran regarding the full details of the agreement, and further clarity is expected following the Geneva signing ceremony.