Pakistan to host tri-nation cricket tournament

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) is set to host a tri-nation cricket tournament next year, ARY News reported on Friday.

The Chairman of PCB, Mohsin Naqvi, held a meeting with counterparts from the South Africa and New Zealand cricket boards in Dubai.

During these discussions, plans were finalized for a tri-nation cricket tournament scheduled to take place in Pakistan in February 2025.

The tournament, titled the Tri-Series, will feature matches between Pakistan, South Africa, and New Zealand.

It was agreed that the teams from South Africa and New Zealand will arrive in Pakistan at the end of January to participate in the tournament.

PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi extended invitations for the upcoming tour of Pakistan to both counterparts, emphasizing the importance of international cricket returning to the country.

The PCB Chairman expressed gratitude to the South Africa and New Zealand cricket boards for their willingness to participate in the series, terming it a significant gesture.

