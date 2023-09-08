Gas tariff to be increased on IMF demand

ISLAMABAD: After the approval of relief to electricity consumption, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) demanded Pakistani government a significant 45-50 percent rise in gas prices, ARY News reported on Friday.

According to the details, the IMF demanded an increase in gas tariff from 45 to 50 percent in the account of ‘Fuel Adjustment Charges’ from July 01 while emphasizing a crackdown on electricity and gas theft to improve recovery.

It is pertinent to mention here that any alteration in gas tariffs is subject to the approval of the federal cabinet.

Read more: IMF asks Pakistan to further hike power, gas tariffs

Earlier to this, the IMF’s decision to grant the relief of Rs15 billion – aimed at relieving the financial burden on electricity consumers – is a testament to the commendable performance of the FBR.

It underscores the tireless efforts of key figures in the caretaker government, including Caretaker Prime Minister Anwarul Haq Kakar, Caretaker Finance Minister Dr. Shamshad Akhtar, and Caretaker Energy Minister Muhammad Ali.

The relief package is expected to provide substantial benefits to consumers with up to 200 units of electricity consumption.

Sources suggest that consumers falling within this category can anticipate relief ranging from Rs 3 to Rs 4 per unit on their electricity bills.

Furthermore, there will be provisions for delayed payments, ensuring that these consumers do not face penalties for late payments.