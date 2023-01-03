Govt to introduce e-bikes to save energy

ISLAMABAD: The federal government on Tuesday announced to introduce and promote e-bikes among a number of decisions to conserve energy, ARY News reported.

According to the details, Defense Minister Khawaja Asif informed the media about the decisions taken in the meeting of the federal cabinet and said that e-bikes will be introduced across the country, He added that Pakistan is using oil worth $3 billion annually, e-bikes will eliminate this heavy consumption amid energy crisis and financial crunch.

The defense minister said that the media have to play its role by creating awareness campaigns on private TV channels and radio for the conservation of energy.

He further said that water safety measures and rates will be revised, Building Control Authority and Housing Societies are advised to make reforms to save water.

Khawaja Asif said that final proposals for work from home will be submitted to the prime minister, He will review the proposal and make the final call regarding work from home.

The Federal Minister said that the President not only supported but also asked to take further measures regarding energy conservation.

The president said that the markets should be opened early, So the shopkeepers can also take advantage of daylight.

Khawaja Asif further told the media about the federal government’s contact with the KP administration and informed the KP government about all the decisions and asked for their support.

“Similarly, we have also decided to make the use of conical geysers mandatory within a year. These geysers use less gas and this way we will be able to save Rs92 billion.” He added.

Last month, a federal cabinet meeting chaired by PM Shehbaz Sharif, in which MOIP announced that at least 22 companies had been issued licenses to manufacture electric bikes in the country.

MOIP further informed the cabinet members that the use of electric bikes will not only save fuel but will also prove eco-friendly by reducing carbon emissions.

PM instructed MOIP officials to submit a detailed plan regarding electric bikes to the Economic Coordination Committee (ECC).

It was also highlighted in the briefing that currently 90 companies are manufacturing motorcycles and auto-rickshaws in the country with a capacity to manufacture 6 million motorcycles annually.

