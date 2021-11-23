Pakistan to introduce e-passports next year: sources

ISLAMABAD: The federal government is set to issue e-passports from next year to facilitate the citizens, ARY News reported on Tuesday, quoting well-informed sources.

The decision was made during a meeting chaired by Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed in Islamabad. The important meeting was attended by the secretary of the interior, chairman NADRA, DG Passport and additional DG FIA. IThe development is being described as a key move that would help eradicate all the hurdles in the current manual system and assist Pakistanis living abroad process online applications conveniently.