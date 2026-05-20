Pakistan to issue Rs.75 coin

The Government of Pakistan has announced the issuance of a commemorative Rs.75 coin to mark 75 years of diplomatic relations with China.

The coin, which will be released for public circulation from 25 May 2026, will be available through the exchange counters of the field offices of the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) Banking Services Corporation.

Diplomatic relations between Pakistan and China were formally established on 21 May 1951.

According to official details, the coin will be round in shape with milled edges and will be struck in a copper-nickel alloy consisting of 75 percent copper and 25 percent nickel.

It will weigh 19.0 grams and have a diameter of 36.0 millimetres.

OBVERSE:

On the obverse side of the coin, the waxing crescent moon and five-pointed star facing North-West in rising position, is in the center.

Along with the periphery on the top of the crescent star is inscribed in wording “ISLAMI JAMHURIA PAKISTAN” in Urdu script.

Below the crescent and on the top of two springs of wheat with arms curved upward, there is the year of issuance 2026.

The face value of coin in numeral “75” in bold letters and RUPIA in Urdu script are written on the right and left sides of the crescent star respectively.

REVERSE:

On the reverse side of the coin, wording “75TH ANNIVERSARY OF PAKISTAN AND CHINA DIPLOMATIC RELATIONS” in English script is written along with periphery on top side of the coin and words “TRUST FRIENDSHIP SUPPORT” in English Script are written along with the periphery on lower side of the coin.

In the center of the coin national flags of Islamic Republic of Pakistan and Peoples Republic of China are shown. Below the national flags artistically designed numeral “75” is shown representing the event.

Years “1951” and “2026” are shown on the left and right sides of the artistically designed number “75”. Wordings “PAK CHEEN SAFARATI TAULUQAT KAY 75 SAAL” in Urdu and Chinese script are written above the national flags. Wordings “EITAMAD-DOSTI-MU’AWANAT” in Urdu and Chinese script are written below the artistically designed numeral “75”.