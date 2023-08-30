Pakistan to launch 5G services within 10 months

ISLAMABAD: Caretaker Federal Minister for IT and Telecommunication Dr Umar Saif has decided that the 5G services will be launched in Pakistan within 10 months.

The development emerged after a pivotal meeting between Saif and Chairman Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA), Maj Gen (R) Hafeezur Rehman. The discussions delved into intricate matters of telecommunications, the impending 5G auction, and spectrum allocation.

The minister also discussed in detail the upcoming plans related to telecommunications, the rollout of the 5G spectrum, and strategies for optimal spectrum utilization.

Dr Umar Saif shed light on the paramount importance of optimal spectrum utilization and the coordinated deployment of the 5G network.

Dr. Umar Saif expressed unwavering determination to eliminate hurdles by establishing a priority-based criterion. He specifically highlighted that challenges related to taxation, telecom density, and spectrum management would be actively addressed.

In alignment with this proactive stance, the IT minister reiterated the administration’s dedication to refining the quality of telecom services, thus enhancing the experience for consumers.

The minister underscored the significance of optimizing existing telecom provisions to ensure citizens derive the utmost benefit from these services.

Incidentally, the Ministry of IT and Telecom had announced to roll out 5G by the middle of 2023, and the ministry was vying to woo foreign investors too.