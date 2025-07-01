Pakistan unveils plan to launch ferry service from Gwadar to Gulf countries

ISLAMABAD: The Ministry of Maritime Affairs has unveiled an ambitious plan to expand the operational capacity of Gwadar Port by establishing additional shipping lines and launching a new ferry service connecting Pakistan with the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries.

The announcement was made during a high-level meeting chaired by Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs, Muhammad Junaid Anwar Chaudhry, in Islamabad on Tuesday. Senior officials of the ministry attended the meeting.

“The initiative is part of the government’s broader strategy to enhance regional connectivity, boost maritime trade, and position Gwadar as a major hub in the Arabian Sea,” said Minister Junaid Chaudhry.

“We aim to transform Gwadar into a strategic transshipment and logistics center, benefiting Pakistan and the wider region.”

The Minister emphasized that with Gwadar Port now fully operational, it is time to accelerate its integration into international maritime networks. He directed relevant departments to pursue all necessary steps to increase the port’s commercial activity and unlock its full potential.

He said additional shipping lines will be connected to Gwadar to facilitate greater movement of goods, promote transit trade with Central Asia and the Middle East, and support Pakistan’s growing role in the regional logistics landscape.

“The new routes will reduce pressure on existing ports and ensure faster, more efficient cargo handling”, the Federal Minister stated .

In addition to enhancing cargo operations, the Ministry has also planned to launch a ferry service from Gwadar to GCC countries This move is expected to provide an affordable, direct maritime link for passengers and cargo, and will particularly benefit expatriate communities, and cross-border traders.

“The ferry service will strengthen people-to-people ties, boost tourism, and provide a new economic lifeline for Balochistan,” the Minister said. “It will create local employment, improve supporting infrastructure, and attract private sector participation, especially in the areas of ship services, hospitality, and transportation.”

The Ministry has initiated consultations with shipping companies, maritime authorities, and port operators to finalize technical, legal, and logistical frameworks for both the new shipping lines and the ferry service. Safety, affordability, and environmental sustainability will be key priorities in the implementation phase.

The Minister reaffirmed the government’s commitment to fully harness the strategic importance of Gwadar. He noted that these maritime developments align with Pakistan’s vision to become a regional trade corridor and enhance its blue economy, as outlined in the country’s National Maritime Policy.