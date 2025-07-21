Pakistan to launch first trackless Metro in Lahore

LAHORE: Pakistan is on track to launch its first trackless, ticketless, and solar-powered metro system in Lahore, according to a report by Radio Pakistan on Monday.

The city has received its first demonstration vehicle of the Super Autonomous Rail Rapid Transit (SRT) System, a cutting-edge transport innovation described as a “subway on wheels.” Unlike traditional metros, the SRT runs on regular roads and relies on Virtual Track Technology, eliminating the need for physical rails.

The technology uses advanced sensors, GPS, and digital mapping to guide the battery-powered, fully electric vehicle along a pre-mapped route. A pilot project has been launched near Lahore Airport to test the system’s performance in real-world conditions. The launch ceremony was attended by officials from both Pakistan and China.

The SRT system represents a major step forward in Pakistan’s efforts to adopt smart and sustainable urban mobility solutions. Because it does not require costly rail infrastructure, the system offers a cost-effective and high-capacity alternative for mass transit, particularly in densely populated urban areas.

Already in use in countries like China, Malaysia, the UAE, and Türkiye, the SRT could provide a scalable solution to Pakistan’s growing urban traffic challenges.

If successful, the project could pave the way for broader adoption of environmentally friendly, infrastructure-light transport systems across other major cities in the country.

