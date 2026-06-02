Pakistan to launch Saudi Riyal and UAE Dirham certificates

KARACHI: The State Bank of Pakistan has announced that overseas Pakistanis will now be able to invest in Naya Pakistan Certificates (NPCs) in Saudi Arabian riyals and UAE dirhams, broadening the range of currencies available under the investment scheme.

In a circular issued, the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) said all commercial banks had been informed that the Finance Division of Pakistan had approved the issuance of NPCs in both currencies, Saudi Arabian Riyals and UAE Dirhams.

Under the revised profit rates, investments in Saudi Riyals and UAE Dirhams will earn returns of 6.5 percent for three months, 6.75 percent for six months, and 7 percent for one year.

Three-year and five-year NPC will offer returns of 7.25 percent and 7.5 percent, respectively.

Returns on NPC investment in US dollars remain slightly higher, with investors receiving 6.75 percent on three-month deposits, 7 percent on six-month deposits, and 7.25 percent on one-year investments.

The rates rise to 7.5 percent and 7.75 percent for three-year and five-year tenors.

The highest returns continue to be offered on certificates denominated in Pakistani rupees, which provide profits ranging from 11.75 percent to 12.75 percent, depending on the investment period.

By contrast, euro-denominated certificates offer the lowest returns, ranging from 4.75 percent for three months to 5.5 percent for one year.

Launched in 2020 under the Roshan Digital Account (RDA) initiative, Naya Pakistan Certificates have become a key source of overseas investment.

According to SBP data, total inflows through RDAs have reached $12.74 billion, with more than 62 percent invested in NPCs.

The central bank said approximately $8.15 billion of those inflows had been utilised within Pakistan, while the country’s net repatriable liability stood at about $2.44 billion.