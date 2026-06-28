ISLAMABAD: Pakistan is set to introduce a nationwide Pharma Track and Trace System this year in a major step toward eliminating counterfeit and substandard medicines, according to official sources.

Sources said the Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan (DRAP) has set October 9 as the deadline for implementing a mandatory 2D barcode and serialization system on medicine packs.

Under the new regulations, all pharmaceutical manufacturers and importers will be required to print a unique 2D barcode and serialization data on every medicine package. The system will apply to both human and veterinary pharmaceutical products.

DRAP will oversee the implementation of the track and trace system across the country. The authority has issued directives to pharmaceutical companies and circulated official notifications to the Pakistan Pharmaceutical Manufacturers Association (PPMA), Pakistan Veterinary Pharmaceutical Association (PVPA), Pharma Bureau, the Pakistan Chemists and Druggists Association, provincial directors general of drug control, and chief drug inspectors.

Sources said pharmaceutical companies have been instructed to complete all necessary arrangements before the October 9 deadline to ensure compliance with the new requirements.

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The federal cabinet has already approved the implementation of the Pharma Track and Trace System through amendments to the Drugs Labelling and Packing Rules, 1978.

Once the system is operational, consumers will be able to verify the authenticity of medicines by scanning the 2D barcode on the packaging. The digital verification process will also provide access to key product information, including the medicine’s expiry date, usage instructions, and official price.

Officials believe the new system will significantly strengthen the pharmaceutical supply chain by improving traceability and helping identify counterfeit and substandard medicines before they reach consumers.

According to sources, DRAP has already completed consultations with key stakeholders ahead of the nationwide rollout.