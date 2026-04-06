Pakistan plans major changes to passport system

ISLAMABAD: Federal Interior Minister of Pakistan Mohsin Naqvi has assigned the newly appointed Director General of Passport and Immigration, Muhammad Ali Randhawa, the task of implementing major reforms in the department, ARY News reported.

According to reports, the minister has directed authorities to digitise the passport and immigration system across Pakistan. The new DG has specifically been instructed to transform the entire system into a fully paperless operation.

Mohsin Naqvi emphasised that public facilitation must remain the top priority, adding that reforms should focus on making services more efficient and accessible for citizens.

Earlier, the Directorate General of Immigration and Passports had revised office timings to improve public convenience, deciding to keep passport offices open five days a week. Under the updated schedule, all field formations and passport offices will now operate from Monday to Friday as per routine.

The move comes after a previous decision to reduce the working week to four days under the austerity measures introduced by Prime Minister of Pakistan Shehbaz Sharif.

At the time, 50 percent of staff had been allowed to work from home in light of rising regional tensions in the Middle East and energy conservation efforts.

However, the earlier decision has now been reversed, restoring the regular schedule to ensure citizens do not face difficulties in obtaining passports.