Pakistan to modernise motorways with cashless toll system

Federal Minister for Communications of Pakistan, Abdul Aleem Khan, directed the authorities concerned to expedite the implementation of Intelligent Transportation Systems (ITS) and introduce cashless electronic toll collection on major highways and motorways across Pakistan to enhance efficiency, security, and public convenience.

Chairing a high-level review meeting during his visit to the National Highways and Motorway Police Headquarters, Pakistan, the minister ordered the immediate inclusion of the M2 Motorway in the ITS Program, emphasizing that cameras, security infrastructure, and communication networks should be completely unified and integrated under this modern technological framework.

To modernize the infrastructure and ensure uninterrupted and smooth travel for passengers, the minister directed the immediate introduction of a cashless and free-flow electronic toll collection system on all major routes of Pakistan.

He clearly directed that this state-of-the-art electronic tolling network be directly linked to the security framework of Safe City and highlighted that these interconnected technological measures would not only help in improving traffic management but would also greatly assist law enforcement agencies in preventing crimes.

Emphasizing public safety and passenger convenience, Abdul Aleem Khan instructed the authorities to ensure the presence of Motorway Police personnel at all motorway service areas and provide uniform facilities to commuters across the network.

He also made it mandatory to deploy Rescue 1122 staff, fire brigades and fully equipped ambulances at service areas along motorways and national highways. The minister directed the Motorway Police to further strengthen emergency response mechanisms and ensure the early provision of air ambulance services.

The minister also ordered the Motorway Police authorities to bring the safety standards on Murree Expressway and other major national highways in line with the prescribed legal norms. Referring to the connecting roads of the northern areas, Abdul Aleem Khan directed to take special safety measures for the mountain passes, especially the immediate installation of safety guard rails on the Jaglot-Skardu Road and Mansehra-Kaghan-Naran Road.

He directed that the temporary IBEX rest rooms established in these beautiful tourist regions should be converted into permanent and fully equipped Rest Areas to ensure better travel facilities for tourists and transporters.

During the meeting, Secretary Communications, Chairman National Highway Authority (NHA) and Inspector General of National Highways and Motorway Police briefed the minister on operational and administrative matters. The meeting concluded with the approval of key recommendations and strategic decisions.