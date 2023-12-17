Pakistan to observe day of mourning on demise of Kuwait’s Emir

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan will observe a day of mourning on Monday (tomorrow) over the demise of Emir of Kuwait, Sheikh Nawaf al-Ahmad Al Jaber Al Sabah, ARY News reported on Sunday.

Interim Prime Minister (PM) Anwaarul Haq Kakar accorded his approval for observing a day of mourning in the country on Monday (Dec 8), on the demise of Emir of Kuwait, Sheikh Nawaf al-Ahmad.

According to a statement, the day of mourning will be observed as an expression of fraternal solidarity on behalf of the people and government of Pakistan, with the royal family, the government, and people of Kuwait.

The national flag shall fly at half-mast throughout the country on the day.

On the other hand, PM Anwaarul Haq Kakar will head to Kuwait tomorrow (Monday) on a one-day trip to offer condolences on the death of Emir.

Sheikh Nawaf had died on Saturday, aged 86, according to the royal court, just over three years after assuming power. The cause of his death was not immediately disclosed.

He was admitted to a hospital late last month due to what the state news agency described at the time as an emergency health problem but said he was in a stable condition.

Crown Prince Sheikh Meshal al-Ahmad al-Sabah, 83, who has been Kuwait’s de facto ruler since 2021, when the frail emir handed over most of his duties, was named as Sheikh Nawaf’s successor.

Kuwait has announced 40 days of mourning and a three-day closure of official departments.

In a message on social media platform X on Saturday, Kakar had said that Pakistan stood in solidarity with the royal family and people of Kuwait at this moment of grief. He said the late emir would always be remembered for his contribution to strengthening Pakistan-Kuwait relations.

Deeply saddened by the news that Amir of Kuwait, His Highness Sheikh Nawaf Al Ahmad Al Jaber Al Sabah has passed away. Pakistan stands in solidarity with the Kuwaiti Royal Family and the people of Kuwait at this moment of grief. May Allah SWT bless the departed soul with the… — Anwaar ul Haq Kakar (@anwaar_kakar) December 16, 2023

Sheikh Nawaf laid to rest

Sheikh Nawaf was laid to rest on Sunday at a private funeral attended by select relatives. Draped in a Kuwaiti flag, the coffin was carried into a Kuwait mosque for prayers ahead of a burial ceremony that was broadcast on state television.

Attendance was limited to members of the ruling family, making for an intimate and low-key farewell for the ruler who reigned for three years. The speaker of Kuwait’s parliament was also present.

The new emir Sheikh Meshal, who is expected to deliver his oath before parliament on Wednesday, attended the service. He will receive condolences on Monday and Tuesday from the wider public.

During Sunday’s burial ceremony, rows of relatives stood at Shiekh Nawaf’s final resting place and performed prayers.

Some crouched before his grave, cupping their hands, and reciting verses from the Holy Quran.

Across Kuwait City, large digital billboards displayed pictures of the late ruler, dubbing him the “emir of wisdom, forgiveness and peace”. Flags where lowered to half-mast amid a 40-day mourning period that will also see government offices shut until Tuesday.

As he formally takes the helm of the Opec member with the world’s seventh-largest oil reserves from his half-brother, Sheikh Meshal is expected to preserve key Kuwaiti foreign policies, including support for Gulf Arab unity, Western alliances and good ties to Riyadh — a priority relationship.

Sheikh Nawaf’s three-year reign as emir, relatively short by Kuwait standards, was marred by ill-health. His predecessor and brother, Sheikh Sabah al-Ahmad al-Sabah, reigned for 14 years and shaped the Gulf state’s foreign policy for two generations.

Sheikh Nawaf’s six decades in public service included stints as minister of defence, interior and labour. He was also deputy chief of the national guard and a governor.