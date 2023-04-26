Pakistan to return Hajj quota to KSA as inflation bites applications

ISLAMABAD: For the first time in the country’s history, Pakistan on Wednesday decided to surrender government’s remaining Hajj quota to Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) due to a shortfall of applications because of rising inflation, ARY News reported, citing sources.

Sources told ARY News that a quota for Hajj pilgrimage was still available in the country for the first time in country as shortage of dollars and rising inflation stopped Pakistanis from applying for Hajj.

In this regard, the government has decided to surrender government’s remaining Hajj quota to Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA). However, sources said that the final decision to hand back the Hajj quota will be made by the federal cabinet.

Sources further claimed that the authorities also mulled giving the official Hajj quota to the private operators after low applications turned out for the government scheme.

However, this option would mean the private operators will have to collect dollars from the open market, causing unnecessary demand for foreign currency.

Sources added that Pakistan received a quota of 179,000 pilgrims after many years, but it failed utilised entirely. A quota of 89,605 Hajj pilgrims was set under the government scheme. However, the government fell short of 9,000 applicants.

As per the breakdown, the government received 72,869 applicants under the regular scheme and only 8,000 applications were received under the sponsorship scheme.

Moreover, under the official regular scheme, 28,679 additional applications were received against the quota of 44,190. Additional applicants are being sent for Hajj pilgrimage without a lucky draw.

Sources claimed that a total of $235 million was required for the government scheme.

