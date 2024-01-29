Pakistan to secure additional €100m from EU to enhance post-flood resilience

ISLAMABAD: The European Union (EU) would provide an additional €100 million to reinforce Pakistan’s resilience in the aftermath of the devastating 2022 floods that severely impacted the nation, ARY News reported on Monday.

According to press statement issued by Economic Affairs Division, EU Ambassador to Pakistan, Ms Riina Kionka and Secretary of the Ministry of Economic Affairs, Dr Kazim Niaz signed five new EU grant agreements in this regard.

“These agreements, under Team Europe’s response to the 2022 post-flood Resilient Recovery, Rehabilitation, and Reconstruction Framework, signify a substantial commitment of nearly EUR 100 million (equivalent to over PKR 30 billion),” the statement added.

The new EU support package aims to fortify Pakistan’s resilience in the aftermath of the floods, bringing the total Team Europe response to the 2022 floods to over EUR 930 million.

The specific focus areas include revitalising the rural economy in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and restoring the disrupted livestock value chains in flood-affected Balochistan.

Notably, these activities align with the expansive EU Global Gateway initiative, the largest EU investment program designed to propel the global green transition. Moreover, the package extends its impact by fortifying Pakistan’s long-term resilience through targeted investments in human rights, gender equality, and civil society.

On the occasion, Dr Kazim Niaz thanked the EU for their support and further emphasised that there were unmet needs in the flood affected areas that require assistance of development partners.

Speaking on the occasion, European Union Ambassador, Dr. Riina Kionka said Pakistan was not alone in overcoming its challenging phase of economic crisis and flood recovery.

“The EU and Team Europe partners are committed to building back better, sustainably improving lives in the most affected communities in KP and Balochistan,” she added.

The EU’s commitment to Pakistan encompasses a vision of a stable, democratic, and pluralistic country that respects human rights and maximizes its economic potential.

The European Union annually provides approximately EUR 90 million in grants for development and cooperation, supporting Pakistan’s initiatives to combat poverty, enhance education, promote good governance, human rights, rule of law and ensure sustainable natural resource management.

The union’s cooperation spans across all of Pakistan, with a special focus on Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit Baltistan, Balochistan, and Sindh.