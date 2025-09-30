Govt 'prepares' Rs389bn flood relief package, awaits IMF nod

ISLAMABAD: The federal government has finalized preparations for a Rs389 billion relief package for flood-affected communities, ARY News reported on Tuesday, citing sources.

The package will be introduced through emergency funds allocated in the federal budget.

According to sources, the government plans to formally request the International Monetary Fund (IMF) to allow the launch of the Prime Minister’s Relief Package for rehabilitation of flood victims.

The IMF, however, has asked Pakistan to provide detailed estimates of essential needs arising from flood-related damages.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has submitted an initial estimate of Rs40–50 billion in damages, while Sindh has projected around Rs40 billion in losses.

Punjab is also expected to present preliminary figures for affected areas shortly. Provincial governments have agreed to mobilize additional revenues to support relief and rehabilitation.

Sources further disclosed that discussions with the IMF entered their fifth day, with dedicated sessions on National Finance Commission (NFC) matters and flood-related losses.

Officials from the finance ministry and the governments of Sindh, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and Balochistan participated in the talks. The IMF was briefed that Balochistan did not suffer significant damage from recent floods.

On the sixth day of negotiations, IMF representatives are scheduled to receive a detailed briefing from Punjab government officials, sources confirmed.