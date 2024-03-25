Pakistan to seek US waiver over Iran gas pipeline

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Petroleum Musadik Malik said that Pakistan would approach the United States to waive the sanctions over the Iran-Pakistan Gas Pipeline project, ARY News reported.

Speaking to media representatives, the petroleum minister said that Pakistan cannot afford the project to be halted, adding that the United States government would be asked to waive off the sanctions from the project.

“We have prepared an exemption petition draft against the US sanctions,” Musadik Malik added. He said that Pakistan will fully present its case on the matter.

The petroleum minister said that Pakistan would use every available political and technological means to avert the sanctions.

Musadik Malik said that Pakistan will start construction on its part of Iran gas pipeline project soon. The caretaker government had approved the 80-kilometre Iran-Pakistan gas pipeline project within the country’s territory.

Read More: Pakistan reaffirms commitment to Pak-Iran gas pipeline project

Earlier on March 21, Pakistan reaffirmed its commitment to Iran Pakistan gas pipeline project as Foreign Office Spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch said that it is the sovereign decision of the Pakistani government to move forward on the project.

During her weekly news briefing, Mumtaz Zahra Baloch responded to the queries of the media persons regarding US congressional hearing.

She made it clear that at this point there is no room for any discussion or waiver from any third party for the construction of the pipeline inside Pakistan’s territory. She said Pakistan has also conveyed to the US authorities the importance of this project for its energy security.

When asked about the concerns raised at the US congressional hearing over the alleged rigging in the general elections, the spokesperson said some statements made there reflected misunderstanding of Pakistan’s domestic situation and electoral laws. She hoped to engage in meaningful discussion with the US to address these misunderstandings.