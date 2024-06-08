Pakistan to send 1,000 students to China for training, announces PM Shehbaz

XI’AN: Prime Minister (PM) Shehbaz Sharif on Saturday announced that the Pakistan government would send a batch of 1,000 students to Yangling Agricultural Demonstration Base, China to seek the latest training in agriculture field.

The prime minister decided that the government would bear their expenses and directed the Ambassador of Pakistan in China and other relevant officials to give a final shape to this decision in consultation with the Chinese authorities, PM Office Media Wing said in a press release.

The prime minister also invited the North West Agriculture and Forestry University to open its campus in Pakistan and in this regard, assured it of all possible support from the government.

PM Shehbaz also issued directive to the ambassador of Pakistan and other relevant officials to finalise the mechanism.

He visited the Yangling Agricultural Demonstration Base and took round of its different sections and the Pakistani Pavilion, showcasing Pakistani products.

The prime minister was accompanied by Federal Ministers Khawaja Muhammad Asif, Ahsan Iqbal, Muhammad Aurangzeb, Attaulllah Tarar, Dr Musadik Malik and Rana Tanveer Hussain.

During a briefing, he was apprised of that a total of 26 countries were cooperating over agricultural research being carried out in the base. Pakistan was the pioneer country that cooperated in the base, it was further told.

The prime minister was also apprised of the Pakistani scientists and the Pakistani universities participating in the research work.

During the visit, the prime minister said that Pakistan was an agricultural country and they were keen for innovations to increase their agri-yield per acre.

He said that increasing country’s exports by enhancing agriculture products and their processing were among the top priorities of the government.

The prime minister was also taken to the latest plant production factory where different practical mechanisms in the agriculture field were presented.