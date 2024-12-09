Pakistan to send manpower to Saudi Arabia, other gulf countries

The Overseas Employment Corporation (OEC), a department affiliated with the Ministry of Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development (OP&HRD), has revealed its intention to facilitate the export of human resources.

According to an official source from a state-run news agency, medical professionals will be sent to Saudi Arabia and Bahrain who fulfill the following qualifications and experience criteria are invited to apply for these positions.

Prospective applicants in the medical field must possess the following qualifications:

A Bachelor’s Degree in Medicine (MBBS) or an equivalent qualification from a recognized institution (mandatory).

Completion of HIMAA, ICD-10-AM/ACHI/ACS – Introductory Course (mandatory).

A minimum of 4 years of pertinent experience, either as a processor/auditor of insurance claims within a healthcare institution or an insurance company (mandatory).

Candidates should be under the age of 50. Both male and female applicants are welcome to apply.

In addition to medical roles, the OEC is also seeking candidates for the construction industry. Interested individuals have until December 18, 2024, to submit their applications.

The OEC is currently engaged in exporting skilled workers to more than 40 countries globally.

The available positions in the construction sector include:

Laboratory Manager (LM): Applicants must possess a BSc in Engineering, B-Tech, Graduation, or DAE in Civil Engineering, along with a minimum of 15 years of relevant experience, including at least 5 years in a supervisory capacity. The LM will be responsible for managing laboratory personnel and overseeing both lab and field operations, ensuring compliance with safety standards and company policies.

Laboratory Technician: Candidates are required to have a 3-year Diploma in Associate Engineering or a college degree in a science-related discipline. The Laboratory Technician will be tasked with testing materials such as concrete, aggregate, soil, and asphalt.

Interested candidates may apply through the OEC’s official website:

Applicants must include a bank challan with their application: Rs. 1000 for medical professionals.

