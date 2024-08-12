Pakistan to send 1000 students to China for higher education

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Monday announced to sent a total of 1,000 agricultural graduates will to China for higher education as part of a new initiative to enhance the skills of Pakistan’s youth, ARY News reported.

Speaking on the occasion, the PM also revealed an agreement with Huawei, which will provide training to 200,000 students annually.

In his address, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif mentioned that banks have been tasked with offering ownership opportunities and loans to young people to support their entrepreneurial ambitions.

He emphasized that these steps are aimed at the development and prosperity of Pakistan, with further announcements expected soon.

The Prime Minister extended congratulations to officials including Ranam Shahood, Attarar, Shaza Khawaja, and Ahsan Iqbal for their contributions. He humorously noted Ahsan Iqbal’s ability to connect with both rural and urban communities, urging everyone to learn from the past while moving forward.