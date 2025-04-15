Lahore Qalandars win toss, opt to bat against Karachi Kings

KARACHI: Lahore Qalandars won the toss and opted to bat first against Karachi Kings in the sixth match of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 10 at National Stadium, Karachi on Tuesday.

Karachi Kings got off to a flying start in their campaign as they beat Multan Sultans by four wickets in a high-scoring game.

Lahore Qalandars, on the other hand, made a comeback in the tournament by defeating Quetta Gladiators in their second game after facing a defeat in the PSL 10 opener against Islamabad United.

Karachi Kings remain unchanged for the highly-anticipated clash, while Lahore Qalandars have brought in Zaman Khan to their Playing XI for Jahandad Khan.

Playing XIs

Karachi Kings: David Warner (c), Tim Seifert (wk), James Vince, Shan Masood, Irfan Khan Niazi, Khushdil Shah, Arafat Minhas, Abbas Afridi, Adam Milne, Hassan Ali and Fawad Ali.

Lahore Qalandars: Fakhar Zaman, Muhammad Naeem, Abdullah Shafique, Daryl Mitchell, Sam Billings (wk), Sikandar Raza, Shaheen Afridi (c), Rishad Hossain, Haris Rauf, Asif Afridi and Zaman Khan.

It is pertinent to mention here that the 10th edition of the Pakistan Super League kicked off with a star-studded opening ceremony in Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium on April 11.

The PSL 10 will run from April 11 to May 18, consisting of 34 matches from April 11 to May 18, with Lahore’s Gaddafi Stadium hosting 13 matches, including the two Eliminators and the final.