Authorities impose rickshaw ban on 11 critical Karachi routes

KARACHI: A strict ban has been enforced on the movement of unauthorised rickshaws on 11 major roads in Karachi, effective immediately, ARY News reported.

According to reports, the decision was taken on the recommendation of the DIG Traffic and enforced under Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC).

The order states that One Plus Two and One Plus Four motor cab rickshaws are prohibited from operating on key Karachi roads for two months from 15th April to 14th June 2025.

Violators will face legal action under Section 188 of the Pakistan Penal Code. The roads where rickshaw operations are now banned include Shahrah-e-Faisal, I.I. Chundrigar Road, Shaheed-e-Millat Road, and other critical city routes.

The ban also applies to areas around prominent locations such as Abdullah Shah Ghazi’s shrine and Stadium Road.

Officials stated that these unauthorised and self-assigned rickshaw routes were causing major traffic disruptions and safety concerns in Karachi. The decision aims to ease traffic flow and prevent road accidents.

Commissioner Karachi confirmed that traffic police have been given full authority to register complaints and take strict action against violators.

All SHOs have received directions to ensure compliance, and rickshaw drivers are urged to use alternative routes during the restriction period.

The commissioner added that this move is essential for maintaining smooth traffic in Karachi and ensuring public safety.

Earlier, Sindh Chief Secretary Asif Haider announced that penalties and punishments for traffic violations will be increased as part of upcoming reforms to improve traffic regulation across the province.

The announcement came during a high-level meeting on traffic law reforms held at the Central Police Office (CPO) in Karachi.

The meeting was attended by Inspector General of Sindh Police Ghulam Nabi Memon, Karachi Commissioner, and other senior officials.

The forum approved several amendments to the Motor Vehicle Ordinance 1965. DIG Traffic and the Secretary Transport briefed attendees on the proposed reforms, which include significant fines for violations ranging from motorcycles to heavy transport vehicles, and a mandatory driving course for new drivers.

One key proposal suggested reducing the vehicle registration period from six months to just one month.

The introduction of safety and tracking devices in all commercial vehicles was also discussed, alongside recommendations for installing dashboard and cabin cameras.