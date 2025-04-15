Rs 750 Prize Bond draw announced; check here

Prize Bonds still remain the preferred investment choice of many Pakistanis as they offer a secure way to save money and the possibility of winning big prizes.

The National Savings Centre has conducted Rs 750 Prize Bond Draw for April 2025, as the holders were eagerly awaiting the results and the chance to win life-changing prizes.

The first prize of Rs Rs1.5 million has been won by Prize Bond number 261227 while the three second prizes were grabbed by 204763, 413549 and 992747. Additionally, 1,696 lucky winners have secured Rs 9,300 each.

Prize Amount (PKR) Number of Winners 1st Prize 1,500,000 1 2nd Prize 500,000 3 3rd Prize 9,300 1,696

For complete results, check official website of National Savings.

Prize bonds are regarded as a secure investment option, providing holders with opportunities to win rewards without the risk of financial loss.

Prize bonds are widely regarded as a secure and rewarding investment, with regular draws held under government oversight to maintain trust and fairness in the system. Participants are encouraged to stay informed about upcoming draws and their results to maximize their chances of winning..

Prize bonds in Pakistan are available in various denominations to cater to different investment levels including Rs. 100, Rs. 200, Rs. 750, Rs. 1500, Rs. 3000, Rs. 7500, Rs. 15000, and Rs. 40000.

Upcoming Prize Bond Draws in 2025

The National Savings of Pakistan has scheduled several prize bond draws throughout the year. Here are some key upcoming events: