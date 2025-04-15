web analytics
Rs 750 Prize Bond draw announced; check here

Prize Bonds still remain the preferred investment choice of many Pakistanis as they offer a secure way to save money and the possibility of winning big prizes.

The National Savings Centre has conducted Rs 750 Prize Bond Draw for April 2025, as the holders were eagerly awaiting the results and the chance to win life-changing prizes.

The first prize of Rs Rs1.5 million has been won by Prize Bond number 261227 while the three second prizes were grabbed by 204763, 413549 and 992747. Additionally, 1,696 lucky winners have secured Rs 9,300 each.

Prize Amount (PKR) Number of Winners
1st Prize 1,500,000 1
2nd Prize 500,000 3
3rd Prize 9,300 1,696

 

For complete results, check official website of National Savings.

Prize bonds are regarded as a secure investment option, providing holders with opportunities to win rewards without the risk of financial loss.

Prize bonds are widely regarded as a secure and rewarding investment, with regular draws held under government oversight to maintain trust and fairness in the system. Participants are encouraged to stay informed about upcoming draws and their results to maximize their chances of winning..

Read More: Pakistan set to ‘launch’ digital prize bonds

Prize bonds in Pakistan are available in various denominations to cater to different investment levels including Rs. 100, Rs. 200, Rs. 750, Rs. 1500, Rs. 3000, Rs. 7500, Rs. 15000, and Rs. 40000.

Upcoming Prize Bond Draws in 2025

The National Savings of Pakistan has scheduled several prize bond draws throughout the year. Here are some key upcoming events:

PRIZE BONDS DATE CITY
1500 15 May, 25 KARACHI
100 15 May, 25 SIALKOT
40000 10 Jun, 25 HYDERABAD
25000 10 Jun, 25 LAHORE
200 16 Jun, 25 QUETTA
750 15 Jul, 25 RAWALPINDI
1500 15 Aug, 25 FAISALABAD
100 15 Aug, 25 LAHORE
40000 10 Sep, 25 PESHAWAR
25000 10 Sep, 25 KARACHI
200 15 Sep, 25 MULTAN
750 15 Oct, 25 MUZAFFARABAD
1500 17 Nov, 25 RAWALPINDI
100 17 Nov, 25 HYDERABAD
40000 10 Dec, 25 SIALKOT
25000 10 Dec, 25 FAISALABAD
200 15 Dec, 25 LAHORE
