Pakistan to send urgent humanitarian aid to Gaza

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan on Thursday announced sending assistance for Palestinians reeling from Israel’s relentless bombing.

“A chartered aircraft carrying 100 tonnes of essential medical supplies, tents, and blankets will depart from Islamabad for Egypt this afternoon, Foreign Office Spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch said at a weekly press briefing on Thursday.

From Egypt, these items will be transferred to the people of Gaza, she added.

She also expressed its disappointment over the results of the emergency meeting of the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) held on Wednesday, and called for an immediate end to the bombardment and inhumane blockade of Gaza.

“We are nationally disappointed by the results of the UNSC debate. The Security Council should play its designated role to bring an immediate end to the bombardment and blockade leading to a humanitarian catastrophe,” the Foreign Office spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch said in her weekly press briefing.

Asked whether Pakistan intended to send its troops to Palestine under any mandate, not to fight against Israel but rather for the maintenance of peace, the spokesperson said that Pakistan had no such plan.

She said that Pakistan had a peaceful posture and never started war with any country and always called for dialogue to seek resolution of the issues.

