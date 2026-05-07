Pakistan to take on Bangladesh in first Test commencing Friday

Pakistan will take on Bangladesh in a two-Test series commencing on Friday, 8 May. The first Test will be played at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Dhaka from 8 to 12 May, while the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium will host the second Test from 16 to 20 May.

The two Tests are part of the ICC World Test Championship 2025-27. Pakistan are currently placed fifth on the points table after playing two Tests against South Africa at home in October last year. The hosts won the first Test by 93 runs, while the touring side won the second Test by eight wickets.

Bangladesh are currently placed eighth in the ICC World Test Championship 2025-27 standings after losing their two-Test series against Sri Lanka 1-0 in June last year.

Pakistan last toured Bangladesh for a two-Test series in November/December 2021 and won the series 2-0. Overall, the two sides have played 15 Tests against each other, with Pakistan winning 12 and Bangladesh winning two, while one match ended in draws.

Shan Masood, while addressing the media at the pre-series press conference, said: “We are fully focused on this series and the challenge of playing Bangladesh in their own conditions. Bangladesh are a very competitive side with quality in all departments and we are looking forward to testing ourselves against them.

“We have selected a well-balanced squad that can perform in different conditions. The players have experience of playing in seam-friendly as well as spin-friendly environments, so we are confident about the options available to us.

“The management group consists of people we have played alongside for many years. They understand the players well and that familiarity helps create a positive environment within the side.

“In Test cricket, taking 20 wickets remains the key to success. We have confidence in our bowling attack and the team combination. If we perform well collectively in batting, bowling and fielding, we can achieve good results in this series.”

16-member squad:

Shan Masood (captain), Abdullah Fazal, Amad Butt, Azan Awais, Babar Azam, Hasan Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Khurram Shahzad, Mohammad Abbas, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Muhammad Ghazi Ghori (wk), Noman Ali, Sajid Khan, Salman Ali Agha, Saud Shakeel and Shaheen Shah Afridi

Team management:

Naveed Akram Cheema (manager), Sarfaraz Ahmed (head coach), Asad Shafiq (batting coach), Umar Gul (bowling coach), Abdul Saad (fielding coach) Cliffe Deacon (physiotherapist), Grant Luden (strength and conditioning coach), Usman Hashmi (analyst), Syed Naeem Ahmad (media manager), Lt. Col. (r) Usman Anwari (security manager), Dr Wajid Ali Rafai (team doctor) and Muhammad Ehsan (masseur)