Pakistan to take prompt action against desecration of Holy Quran

KARACHI: Caretaker Federal Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Aneeq Ahmed said that the desecration of the Holy Prophet Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him) and Holy Quran will never be tolerated on social media, ARY News reported.

While talking to media persons, during his visit to the Jamia e Naeemia, along with Mufti Munibur Rehman, he said that immediate action would be taken against the desecration and the matter would be taken up with the Prime Minister in the Cabinet meeting.

The Minister said we had to work together against the uncertainty. He said that the government was moving in the right direction. The future was bright, he said adding that the challenges being faced by the country would diminish slowly and gradually.

The government was aware of the inflation, and inflated bills, he said adding that it was the responsibility of the government to resolve the issues of the nation.

Edwin Wagensveld, who leads the Dutch branch of the far-right group Pegida, desecrated a copy of the Holy Quran. He was accompanied by two other people.

Police had sealed off access to the street where the Turkish embassy is located and there were around fifty counter-protesters also present.

Some of them began throwing stones at Wagensveld when he desecrated the Holy Quran. Around 20 police equipped with shields and batons intervened when some of the crowd tried to chase after him as he left.

Similar incidents have taken place in other European countries recently. In late July, two men desecrated a copy of the Holy Quran in front of the Swedish parliament, and similar incidents have taken place in Denmark this year.

Such demonstrations have provoked anger and sometimes unrest in several Muslim countries.