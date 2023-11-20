Pakistan to vigorously present its case at UAE’s COP-28: PM Kakar

Caretaker Prime Minister (PM) Anwaarul Haq Kakar Pakistan will vigorously present its case at the COP-28 conference to be held in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) this month.

PM Anwaarul Haq Kakar directed to prepare short-term, medium-term and long-term frameworks to deal with the harmful impacts of climate change, Radio Pakistan reported.

He issued these directives while chairing the 2nd meeting of Pakistan Climate Change Council in Islamabad on Monday.

PM Kakar said climate change is a national security issue for developing countries like Pakistan. He said Pakistan’s share in increasing global climate change is less than one percent, but it is on the top of the most affected countries.

He said last year, one-third of Pakistan’s population was affected by floods as a result of climate change.

He said the developing countries need to take measures to protect themselves from the threats posed by climate change.

PM Anwaarul Haq Kakar lauded the steps taken by the Ministry of Climate Change and activists belonging to Pakistan, who raised their voices regarding climate change.

He also appreciated the cooperation of the provinces with the federation for prevention of the harmful impacts of climate change.

He directed that the Ministry of Climate Change, after consultation with all provincial governments, should sent delegation of climate change experts to attend COP-28 conference.

He said the inclusion of scholars and climate change experts should also be ensured in preparation of the framework.

PM Kakar said Pakistan will effectively present the case of countries affected by climate change before the intentional community.

He accorded approval to constitute a committee of experts of the Pakistan Climate Change Council under the Ministry of Climate Change.

The premier said the committee should work to evolve a comprehensive policy framework for the formation and trading of carbon credits market in Pakistan and to make it more efficient and effective.

During the meeting, the Climate Change Council was informed in detail about Pakistan’s participation, agenda and plan of action in the forthcoming COP-28 conference.