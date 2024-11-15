Pakistan to witness last supermoon of 2024 tonight

Pakistan is set to witness the last supermoon of the year tonight, ARY News reported, quoting a renowned astronomer.

The supermoon will be visible from at 2:28AM PST tonight, renowned astronomer, Dr. Javed Iqbal said.

During this event, the moon will appear 14% larger and 30% brighter than usual, explained Dr. Iqbal.

He added that during the supermoon, the distance between the Earth and the Moon will be 360,378 kilometers, compared to their average orbital distance of 384,400 kilometers.

On August 20, Pakistan witnessed the first supermoon of the current year.

The supermoon captivated the eyeballs of people across the country, including in Karachi, Quetta, and Lahore.

This ethereal event, known as the “Blue Supermoon,” appeared 14 percent larger and 30 percent brighter than a typical full moon.

August’s blue supermoon marks the third supermoon of the season, a rare phenomenon where both a supermoon and a blue moon occur simultaneously.

Such an event happens only once every decade, making it a spectacular sight for skywatchers.

The brilliant moonlight added a magical glow to the night, drawing attention from people across the nation who marveled at the extraordinary sight.