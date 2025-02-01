Explore a World of Travel Opportunities at PTM 2025 with ARY Sahulat Travel!

One of the most eagerly awaited events in the travel industry has just begun! From 31st January to 2nd February, Pakistan Travel Mart will be hosted at the Expo Centre in Karachi. Pakistan Travel Mart will bring together travel enthusiasts, industry professionals, and key players from all corners of the globe to be part of exciting domestic and international travel opportunities. Whether planning a future trip, getting information on the latest insurance products, or keeping abreast of the latest news from the financial world, PTM is the launching platform for connecting and growing.

What is Pakistan Travel Mart?

The Pakistan Travel Mart is the annual event which has gradually, over the years, established itself as one of the fundamental events in tourism. It provides an incredible networking opportunity for travel agencies, tour operators, and industry specialists to exhibit what they offer in front of diversified audiences.

PTM is not just an exhibition; it is a dynamic event that gives a chance to gain valuable insight into travel trends, tourism infrastructure, and the latest travel technology.

Many travellers will visit PTM 2025 who are eager to travel in various packages, from Hajj and Umrah services to domestic and international packages, which enable travelling to other new and innovative solutions. International participants attending PTM are also expected to make it an all-inclusive experience for everyone looking to travel beyond their shores.

The Exciting Partnership: UIC and ARY Sahulat Wallet

This year, for the first time, Pakistan’s First Gold Saving Insurance Company , UIC, and ARY Sahulat Wallet , leading brands in their fields, have joined hands with each other for the event. This collaboration would provide visitors coming to PTM with exclusive experiences to benefit from the latest gold insurance services and digital financial solutions that would enhance seamless experiences.

Know ARY Sahulat Travel and What It Offers

The most exciting feature of PTM 2025 will be ARY Sahulat Travel , which offers a wide variety of travel packages tailored to the needs of the savvy traveller today. Whether it is a religious journey, a holiday getaway, or a business trip, ARY Sahulat Travel has something for everyone.

With ARY Sahulat Travel, you receive various Hajj and Umrah packages designed to provide comfort, ease, and spiritual fulfilment. Along with religious travel, from the Murree, Skardu, and Hunza sceneries to the history of Turkey, Dubai, or Malaysia, ARY Sahulat Travel assures you of diverse international and domestic travel packages.

The Takeaway

Pakistan Travel Mart 2025 has all the aspects of becoming one of those most awaited events to be missed, not at all if one holds a passion for travel. Cooperation between UIC ARY Sahulat Wallet and ARY Sahulat Travel made it more exquisite, so new opportunities await perfect timing. Therefore, mark your calendars now so you do not miss out on this event, which should not be lost on the affair of marvel witnessed from 31st January through 2nd February in the Expo Centre of Karachi.