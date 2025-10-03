Pakistan sees Trump’s Gaza plan as only way forward after UN, OIC failures

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan’s Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister, Senator Ishaq Dar, on Friday described U.S. President Donald Trump’s proposed Gaza peace plan as a “practical, viable solution” to end the ongoing war in Gaza.

The 20-point peace proposal, agreed upon by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, includes a ceasefire, the release of hostages within 72 hours, the disarmament of Hamas, and a gradual Israeli withdrawal from Gaza. It also calls for the formation of a post-war transitional authority — to be headed by Trump himself.

World powers, including Arab and Muslim nations, have welcomed the proposal. However, Gazans themselves and Pakistan’s religious political parties have voiced strong opposition, arguing that the plan focuses primarily on ensuring Israel’s security while failing to address the fundamental demand for the establishment of a sovereign Palestinian state.

Addressing the National Assembly on Friday, Ishaq Dar elaborated on the Muslim countries’ endeavors during the UNGA session and meeting with Trump.

He stated that the Saudi Foreign Minister Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud contacted him and discussed the plan.

“The Saudi Foreign Minister told me we have two choices. One is to reject the proposed agreement outright — but that would suit Israel, as it would allow them to continue their aggression against Palestinians without any checks. The second is to let the proposed plan be implemented, and then we can present our collective stance through a joint statement.”

The plan is not ideal

Dar acknowledged that while the plan is not ideal, it may be the only practical option available at a time when global institutions such as the United Nations (UN) and the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) have failed to stop the bloodshed.

“Either we have the solo capacity to stop this bloodshed— which we don’t — or we engage with what’s on the table. In the current situation, this agreement is a workable solution,” he said.

He also clarified that Pakistan had not authored the 20-point proposal and that changes were made to the original draft submitted by Muslim countries.

“We categorically stated that this draft is not ours. Our original draft has been modified. However, given the circumstances, this is the only path that can potentially lead to a ceasefire and the saving of Palestinian lives.”