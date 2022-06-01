Pakistan, Turkey ink agreements, MoUs for enhanced cooperation

ANKARA: Pakistan and Turkey have signed various bilateral agreements and Memorandum of Understanding (MOUs) during Prime Minister’s visit to Ankara, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

According to details, the agreements were signed for enhanced cooperation in diverse areas of mutual interest, including trade, economy, communication, environment and housing.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and President Recep Tayyip Erdogan also witnessed the signing of bilateral agreements and MOUs.

Read: PM SHEHBAZ, TURKISH PRESIDENT VOW TO UPGRADE BILATERAL TIES

Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and Minister for Commerce and Investment Syed Naveed Qamar and Turkish Ministers for Trade and Transport signed the documents on behalf of their respective governments.

Following are the agreements and MOUs signed today:

1) MoU between the Turkish Presidency of Strategy and Budget and Pakistan’s Public-Private Partnership Authority.

2) Framework For Knowledge Sharing Program between the Government of Turkey and the Government of Pakistan.

3) MoU on Highway Engineering between the Turkish Ministry of Transport and Infrastructure and Pakistan’s Ministry of Communications.

4) Joint Ministerial Statement on Developing Bilateral Trade and Economic Relations between Turkey and Pakistan.

5) Technical Cooperation Protocol between the Turkish Ministry of Treasury and Finance and Pakistan’s Ministry of Finance.

6) Cooperation Protocol on Debt Management between the Turkish Ministry of Treasury and Finance and Pakistan’s Ministry of Economic Affairs.

7) MoU between the Turkish Ministry of Environment, Urbanization and Climate Change and NAYA Pakistan Housing and Development Authority (NAPHDA) on cooperation in the field of housing.

Comments