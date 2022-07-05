Pakistan, Turkey vow to further expand military ties

RAWALPINDI: Pakistan and Turkey have vowed to further expand military-to-military ties, particularly in training and counter-terrorism domains, Inter-Services Public Relations said on Tuesday.

An understanding to this effect was reached during a meeting between Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa and Commander Turkish Land Forces General Musa Avsever and in Rawalpindi, according to the military’s media wing.

Matters of mutual and professional interest with special focus on defence and security collaboration between the two brotherly countries were discussed during the meeting.

Speaking on the occasion, the Army Chief said that Pakistan highly value brotherly relations with Turkey, which are deeply rooted in history and entrenched in our cultural and religious affinities.

The visiting dignitary acknowledged the professionalism of Pakistan Armed Forces and vowed to enhance cooperation in various fields.

Commander Turkish Land Forces also pledged to play his role for further improvements in diplomatic cooperation with Pakistan at all levels.

Meanwhile, Commander Turkish Land Forces General Musa Avsever also visited Joint Staff Headquarters Rawalpindi and met Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee (CJCSC) General Nadeem Raza.

During the meeting, matters related to security and peace in Afghanistan were discussed. The meeting also discussed bilateral military engagements and the level of cooperation.

