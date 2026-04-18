Pakistan, Turkiye, and Qatar discuss regional peace efforts

ANTALYA: Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Friday participated in a trilateral meeting with President Recep Tayyip Erdogan of Turkiye and Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, Amir of Qatar, on the sidelines of the 5th Antalya Diplomacy Forum.

The three leaders discussed recent regional developments and ongoing peace efforts, including the concerning situation in Gaza and Palestine.

They agreed to continue close cooperation to advance dialogue and diplomacy aimed at achieving lasting regional peace and stability.

Notably, Iran has announced the complete reopening of the strategically vital Strait of Hormuz, marking a significant development amid ongoing regional de-escalation efforts.

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, in a post on X, confirmed that the waterway has been fully reopened, linking the move to prevailing ceasefire conditions in the region, particularly in Lebanon.

According to the Iranian foreign minister, the Strait of Hormuz will remain fully operational for the duration of the ceasefire agreement between Iran and the United States. He described the decision as part of broader efforts to maintain stability during the truce period.

“The Strait of Hormuz has been fully reopened,” Araghchi stated, adding that the move aligns with the ceasefire environment and is intended to ensure uninterrupted maritime activity.

Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump expressed gratitude to Pakistan and its leadership, describing Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Field Marshal Asim Munir as “two fantastic people” in a post on his Truth Social platform, and calling the moment a “great and memorable day for the world.”

In his message, Trump thanked Pakistan, referring to it as a “great nation,” and praised both the country’s civilian and military leadership.

“Thank you Pakistan, thank you great Prime Minister,” he wrote, while also commending the military leadership and describing the Field Marshal as a “great leader.”