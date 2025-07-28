Pakistan, Turkiye call for immediate ceasefire in Gaza

Pakistan and Turkiye on Monday underscored the urgency of unimpeded humanitarian aid for Gaza, an immediate ceasefire, and united international efforts for a just, lasting, and comprehensive peace.

The matter was discussed during a telephonic discussion between Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar and Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan.

The two leaders strongly condemned Israel’s ongoing atrocities in Gaza and expressed grave concern over the deepening humanitarian catastrophe, including starvation, forced displacement, and loss of innocent lives.

Expressing unwavering support for the Palestinian people and their just cause, they hoped for meaningful outcomes from the international conference on the implementation of the two-state solution, being held on Monday at the United Nations.

Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar also spoke telephonically with Foreign Minister of Iran, Seyed Abbas Araghchi.

Both leaders discussed the grave humanitarian crisis in Gaza impacting millions of Palestinians.

The Deputy Prime Minster reiterated Pakistan’s unwavering support for the Palestinian people and called for immediate and unhindered humanitarian access.

They also exchanged views regarding high-level Iranian visit to Pakistan in the near future.